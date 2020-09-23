Sushant Singh Rajput is not taking the name of the difficulties of Riya Chakraborty who is jailed in the drugs case related to death. Due to torrential rains in Mumbai, the bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty and brother Shouvik Chakraborty will not be heard today in the Bombay High Court. Actually, Riya Chakraborty and Shouvik had filed a bail application in the High Court on Tuesday, which was to be heard today, but due to the rain, the Chief Justice of the High Court has declared a day off, due to which now it There will be a hearing tomorrow. Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manashinde gave this information.

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manashinde said that the Bombay High Court Chief Justice has declared a holiday for the High Court today after severe waterlogging in the city. Today’s hearing will be tomorrow. Let us tell you that Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 and he is in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail for the last 14 days.

NIA may now enter Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Meanwhile, the special NDPS court on Tuesday rejected Riya Chakraborty’s bail plea and sent him to 14 days judicial custody. The special court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the actress till October 6. Rejecting the bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty, the special court had said that she could ‘alert’ those whom she named in the statement before the NCB.

Drugs case: When will Deepika Padukone be questioned? NCB gave this answer

On September 5, NCB was arrested by NCB along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s assistant Samuel Miranda for acquiring drugs and paying money for the late actor. On September 11, the special court dismissed the bail petition filed by Shouvik, Miranda and other accused in the case.

Later Miranda, Rajput’s personal assistant Deepesh Sawant and alleged drug dealer Abu Basit Parihar moved the High Court for bail. Justice Kotwal held his bail hearing last week. The next hearing on their petitions is scheduled for September 29.

Deepika trolled, people said – what do you know about the cost of a pinch of drugs…

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra on 14 June. After this, three agencies of the Center joined to resolve the issue. The CBI, ED and NCB are investigating this case. It is believed that now NIA may also be entered.