In the Sushant Singh Rajput case new things are coming out every day, but the information that is coming out recently is very shocking. In fact, according to a Times Now report, Sushant had messaged SOS to sister Mitu 5 days before his death. Sushant had messaged, I can trap you, I am scared. Will kill me

Sushant did this message on 9 June. The next day after Disha passed away. The report also stated that Sushant was also trying hard to contact Riya, but Riya blocked the actor so he could not talk to him.

Let us know that during NCB’s inquiry into the drugs angle in Sushant case, Riya had named Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the drug deal. Now the news is coming that NCB may send summons to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for inquiry in drugs case this week. According to reports, the success party of the film Chichhore was held at Sushant’s farmhouse, in which the use of drugs was revealed. It was being told that Shraddha Kapoor also attended this party.

Sonu Sood said – if Sushant were alive today, he would laugh at the circus being held in his name

Significantly, in the statement to NCB, Riya said that Sushant was addicted to drugs and he could not get out of it. According to the claim, Riya also stated that Sushant used to take drugs earlier too, but in very limited quantities. Riya told that Sushant’s dose increased during the shooting of ‘Kedarnath’ movie and he took a heavy dose of drugs for the first time with Sara.

Apart from the Narcotics Control Bureau, the CBI is also investigating the Sushant case. At the same time, the ED is exploring the financial angle of the late actor. From inquiries from the late actor’s CA to the bank accounts.