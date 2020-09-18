Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many old photos and videos related to him are becoming viral. Now a new video has recently surfaced which has been shared by Times Now. In the video, Sushant is writing some of his plans on the board. In the video you will see that Sushant is writing something on the board while talking. Riya Chakraborty is sitting on the table in front of Sushant.

According to reports, this video is from the year 2019.

Another unseen Sushant Singh video is out.

In this video, Sushant can be seen drawing ‘future goals’. Tamal Saha with more details. pic.twitter.com/2CPxoFUVJZ

Sushant’s farmhouse manager, while speaking to Republic TV recently, said, “Sushant’s former assistant Rajat Mewati had told me that Riya would see all the expenses and withdraw money from Sushant’s account.”

He also told that Sushant was quite angry once knowing about Riya’s expenses. The manager said, ‘Rajat had told me that Riya used to party and Sushant was sleeping. Whenever I saw Shouvik, he was smoking or being drunk. Shruti Modi started coming from the month of July in 2019. Since Riya’s arrival, trips to her island have increased. Riya used to handle all the expenses of Sushant. One day when Sushant came to know about the expenses incurred by Riya from his account, he was very angry.