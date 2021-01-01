Mumbai: Addressing a police program on the occasion of New Year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray referred to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He said that people tried their best to discredit the Mumbai Police, but now all of them have been silenced.

Actually, in June last year, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. After which many kinds of questions were raised on the Mumbai Police regarding the investigation. Not only this, many questions were also raised about the suicide of event manager Disha Salian.

Also, in his investigation, such allegations were made by the Mumbai Police recruiting laxity. In view of such issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who attended a program of Mumbai Police while addressing the people, said that many people tried to tarnish the name of Mumbai Police but in the end they all silenced.

An attempt was made to tarnish the name of the police department

The CM also said, “I am proud that I started this year with my police family. I am proud to be in this program. As the head of this family, I wish everyone a happy new year, “he added,” As soon as 12 o’clock last night people started congratulating each other. At that time too, Mumbai Police was performing its duty. She was doing her duty to protect the people. Policemen are also human beings and not a chief minister but as a common man, I greet you wholeheartedly. ”

The Chief Minister said, “In the crisis of Kovid-19, when many people were doing work from home, at that time if the police too had done work from home, then the situation of Lion Order would have deteriorated a lot. But he did his duty and provided security to the people. ” He said, “Many people commented on me and said that I am keeping everything closed.

I don’t mind what people say but if I had not done that, the situation would have worsened. Many tried to tarnish the name of the police department, but as time progressed, people’s mouths were closed. We need to be more vigilant in times to come, the crisis is not yet averted “

Mumbai Police handled the case in a professional manner – Mumbai Commissioner

At the same time, while initiating the program, Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh said that 2020 was a very challenging year for the entire police and the people of Mumbai. During this time around 8000 of our policemen were hit by Corona, in which 98 policemen were martyred. During this time, the CM of Maharashtra helped the police personnel a lot. With his help, we helped each martyred policemen with about 75 lakh rupees.

Many questions were raised about the investigation of the police in the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. Not only this, the officers who were investigating these cases were also tried to discredit them. Attempts have been made to discredit the department, but our method of investigation is quite professional. Due to which, over time the mouth of the people also got closed and people came to know that we had done this investigation very professionally.

Scam exposes from TRP case to Dilip Chhabria case- Mumbai Commissioner

He said, “Last year we investigated a number of good cases including how the Televison Rating Point (TRP) scam is going on and a big car designer like Dilip Chhabria also exposed the economic scam”. We have 6 There is a shortage of 7000 man forces on which we discussed with CM Sir and he has also assured to help us on this.

In today’s new era, cybercrime is the biggest danger. The accounts of such criminal people make their hard-earned money disappear in a blink of an eye. We have a cyber cell to protect people from all this, but now we are going to bring five more cyber cells in the coming time so that people can be helped even more. ”

He said, “There were many cases of chain snatching in Mumbai in which the Mumbai Police apprehended the accused and also recovered the stolen gold chain from them. On January 1, all those Victims were returned their gold chains from the hands of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

7 crores given to the policemen who were killed due to Corona

Vishwas Nagar Patil, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) of Mumbai Police, said that 17 crore has been deposited so far from the commissioner’s fund, out of which Rs 7 crore was given to the families of the policemen who died due to corona.

