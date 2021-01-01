Mumbai: Nearly six months have passed since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The case has not been solved yet. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has said that in the investigation of the death of the actor, I am sure that the CBI will soon come to a conclusion which will not be different from our investigation.

He said, “The Supreme Court had called our investigation as ‘professional’, but some vested interests tried to target us to defame us but eventually our investigation would win.”

On December 30, CBI said in the case of Sushant Rajput’s death, “The CBI is investigating in a comprehensive and professional manner through the latest scientific aspects.” During the investigation, all aspects are being seen and till date no aspect is being denied. ”

Sushant Rajput was found dead on 14 June last year in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had registered a accidental death report and was investigating the case.

After this, Sushant Rajput’s father filed an FIR in Patna to incite the actor to suicide. After this, the Government of Bihar and Maharashtra got cold. The Bihar government recommended handing over the investigation to the CBI. The center accepted it. Which the Supreme Court had justified to hand over to the CBI on 19 August.

In the FIR, actor’s father KK Singh accused Sushant Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and others of abetting suicide. In October, a medical board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi had described Rajput’s death as suicide rather than murder.

