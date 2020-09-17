Every day new revelations are seen regarding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Even on social media, he is being remembered every day by fans or by Bollywood stars. After the death of Sushant, there will be no day when nothing new has been revealed.

Recently, according to sources, it has been reported that Sushant Singh himself made many promises. Not only this, Sushant had made notes in his diary about improving himself. According to sources, it is being told that many parties of the actor used to be at this form house. He wrote these secret notes himself.

According to media reports, these notes are from April 27, which Sushant made after thinking about himself in his spare time. These days, he was preparing for his film Kedarnath. This was the time when Riya did not even knock in Sushant’s life. Many major revelations have been made in the notes.

According to sources, Sushant wrote in his notes about quitting cigarettes. He was following a no smoking policy. He had made up his mind that he would not smoke anymore. It is also mentioned in the notes that Sushant has to spend time with Kriti.

In the year 2018, Sushant was preparing for the shoot of the film Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan. It is written in his notes that he has to read the script of Kedarnath. At the same time, after reading the notes of Sushant Singh, it is understandable that he was very close to his family. They wanted to spend quality time with them. It is written in the notes that they have to go on a tour with Priyanka and brother-in-law Mahesh.