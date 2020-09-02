Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is very active on social media. She is constantly posting to bring justice to her brother. At the same time, Shweta is also sharing her memories. Shweta has posted a letter of 2018. This is when Sushant donated Rs 1.25 crore for the Nagaland floods.

Shweta posted the letter of the Chief Minister

At the time of floods in 2018, Sushant gave a donation of 1.25 crores to Nagaland Chief Minister Relief Fund. He received a thank you letter from the Chief Minister. Shweta has posted the same letter on social media. It is written with the caption, a kind heart that was open to everyone, my brother always helped others … Love you brother, thanks for being you. At that time, CM had on Twitter thanked Sushant, and Sushant also thanked him.

Demand for justice in New Jersey

Shweta has also posted a short video of an electronic billboard in New Jersey. This board has been set by the fans of Sushant. This board has a picture of Sushant, along with it is written, ‘We have the right to know the truth’. Shweta has written Thanks with it.

CBI is investigating the cause of Sushant’s death

CBI investigation is going on in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Apart from this, ED and NCB are also under investigation with money laundering and drugs angle. Sushant’s staff, including Riya, have been questioned several times in this regard.