More than 3 months have passed since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Several agencies are working together to find the cause of death. The CBI team is investigating in the hand, while NCB, ED are also investigating from different angles. It has been revealed earlier that Sushant had submitted his bills before his death and also paid salary to the staff. According to the latest update, there was a transaction of Rs 5.9 lakh from his account between 8 and 14 June.

From cook to rent farmhouse staff, everyone was given salary

According to an India Today report, Sushant transferred Rs 50,000 to his second bank account on 8 June. On the same day, 10 thousand rupees were transferred from mobile. The farmhouse staff was paid Rs 46,400. At the same time, Rs 12,832 was transferred to Azim Travels. Sushant paid a salary of Rs 15,820 to cook Neeraj. Apart from this, another transaction of Rs 62,00 and Rs 20 thousand was done on dog food.

Rent of Bandra flat was paid, doctor’s fees were paid

On June 11, 3 days before the death, Sushant gave a monthly rent of Rs 3,87,000 in Bandra flat. On June 13, the doctor was given a consultancy fee of Rs 10,000. On this day, another payment of Rs 29 thousand was made by Sushant. 4500 rupees were also transferred. From June 8 to 14, Sushant transacted Rs 5.9 lakh.