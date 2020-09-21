Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at a Bandra home in Mumbai. Agencies like CBI, ED and NCB are investigating the case of Sushant’s death. At the same time, there is a big disclosure in this case that Sushant had called his sister Mitu on June 9 to talk about his fear. Actor’s talk that his life was in danger.

Sushant made a call 5 days before his death

Sushant Singh Rajput made a SOS call on June 9 to his sister Mitu Singh 5 days before his death, according to a report by our affiliate channel Times Now. Sushant told his sister, “These people can trap me, I am scared, will kill me.” The report also states that Sushant also tried to contact Riya Chakraborty who had left her on June 8 and blocked Sushant.

Sushant’s call left many questions

Sushant Singh Rajput’s call to his sister Mitu during the call raises questions about who he feared and what he feared to be entangled. Even Sushant had feared the danger of his life.

No phones and messages after the afternoon of 13 June

According to CBI sources, Sushant has not received any phone and messages since June 13 afternoon. Sushant’s sister Mitu has also said earlier that Sushant did not pick up his phone on the morning of June 14. At the same time, Riya had told in the police inquiry that Sushant was in depression and asked him to leave him alone. Seeing Sushant’s condition, she left him alone without asking anything. They felt that in a few days maybe everything would be alright and they should give a chance to think alone some days.