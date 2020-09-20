There are indications in Sushant that negligence has been done by the Mumbai Police or Medical Board. There have also been indications of the late Bollywood star’s autopsy and her significant viscera not being preserved properly. Highly placed sources in AIIMS told IANS that the Visra report received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Sciences at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is distorted with little information.

Visra was being tested in the forensic department of AIIMS in New Delhi till late evening to find out the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sources said, “Viscera has been deformed. This makes chemical and toxic (toxicological) analysis really difficult.”

Several media outlets have questioned the attitude of Mumbai Police that the actor has committed suicide, in this context, now the viscera analysis can reveal the mystery of the death of the actor.

Now in the investigation being done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it will be confirmed that Sushant has died of some kind of drug overdose or he has just committed suicide. The viscera analysis will be able to accurately identify the death of the Bollywood star.

After the autopsy on June 15, the medical board of five doctors at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai had cited Sushant’s death as the reason for the hanging.

However he still preserved Viscera for further investigation. The board included three medical officers of Cooper Postmortem Center, Sandeep Ingale, Praveen Khandare and Ganesh Patil. Along with this, there were two Associate Professors of Forensic Medicine in Mumbai.

The viscera, which usually contains the internal parts of the body including the liver, pancreas and intestine, was preserved in a bottle and handed over to the police. The viscera specimen was later sent to forensic science laboratories for testing to free it from toxicity or intoxication in the event of death.

After the directions of the Supreme Court, the investigation of the case has been handed over to the CBI.

The Mumbai Police questioned several witnesses and conducted forensic investigations, but did not test the vital viscera sample. Subsequently, at the request of the CBI, the leading forensic experts of AIIMS were asked to investigate forensic aspects mainly in the preliminary investigation. A sample of viscera was also given to experts.

The AIIMS team led by Sudhir Gupta, one of India’s top forensic experts, has been asked by the Mumbai Police or a panel of doctors to find out whether there is any tampering of evidence to detect crime or omission of any forensic insignia.

AIIMS experts were flown from Delhi to Mumbai to assess the chance of a sequence of events and to investigate documents related to forensics.