CBI has been fully involved in the investigation of the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, Riya Chakraborty, the main suspect in this case, had told that Sushant had depression. Recently, Riya Chakraborty told during her interview that Sushant Singh Rajput had claustrophobia. He used to get scared sitting in the flight. Sushant used to eat a medicine before boarding the flight, which used to stay with him all the time.

Now such an old interview video of Sushant is going viral, in which he himself has confirmed that he has claustrophobia. Sushant had told in an interview in 2015 that- ‘I have claustrophobia’. It is not true that I sleep 6 hours a day. I have insomnia due to which I can sleep only for 2 hours a day.

Let me tell you that Riya also told in her interview that Sushant has claustrophobia and also told that Sushant was being treated by a psychologist named Kesari Chavda.

According to the news, when Kesari Chavda was questioned about this, he told that ‘Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression and he had also stopped taking medicines’. He further told that ‘Shruti Modi called me on 25 November and called the Water Stone Hotel to meet Sushant. Then on November 27, Sushant Singh Rajput was also admitted to Hinduja Hospital.

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we are all proud of you

But Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande categorically denied this. Ankita shared a video of Sushant on his social media account in which he is sitting in the cockpit and is seen commanding the plane. With this video, Ankita wrote the caption- ‘Is this claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly, you did that too.