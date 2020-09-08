On Tuesday, Riya Chakraborty was arrested and presented in court by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the drug angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The court sent Riya to judicial custody for 14 days. Let me tell you, Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde has applied for bail for Riya, which was rejected by the court.

The NCB opposed Riya’s bail before the court. Now Riya will not go home on Tuesday night and will have to stay overnight in the NCB office from where she will be sent to jail in the morning.

These arguments were given before the court

NCB opposed the bail saying that Riya Chakravarty is an accused in the case. If she is out on bail, she can influence the case. Riya has told many important things on which investigation is necessary. On the other hand, Satish Manashinde pleaded for bail saying that NCB officials themselves are saying that my client has supported the investigation. The NCB has not sought remand as it has completed the inquiry. Riya did not take drugs herself, provided drugs only at the behest of someone, in which case she should be given bail. Whenever needed, she will cooperate in the investigation again.

Also read:On the third day, the whole story turned upside down, Riya Chakraborty confessed to the NCB ‘truth’

NCB tells Riya an active member of drug syndicate

Let me tell you, in the remand copy, Riya has described Riya as an active member of the drug syndicate. Accordingly, Riya has not confessed to taking drugs. She was providing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and was in contact with peddlers. At the instance of Sushant, Riya gave the peddlers money.

Drugs used to reach Sushant through Riya

The remand copy states that drugs used to come to Riya via Shouvik. Drug peddlers used to hand over the drugs to Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant who later reached Sushant via Riya. Drug peddlers were paid through Riya, for which Sushant paid the money.

The copy also states that Riya cooperated in the investigation. No drugs have been found from Shouvik, Samuel, Deepesh. Drug facilitation was done by Shauvik Chakraborty through Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra. Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant used to take this drug from peddlers. Riya and Sushant used to pay for it.

Riya used to watch money transactions

In remand copy, NCB has written that Shouvik or Riya did not buy the drugs directly. Both were definitely partners in providing drugs. In the remand copy, NCB has written that Riya and Sushant were involved in money transaction for drugs. She instructed Shouvik, Samuel and Deepesh to take drugs. Used to watch money transactions.