There were reports after Sushant Singh Rajput that he had succumbed to depression. The investigation report of the Mumbai Police also revealed the cause of death, asphyxia by hanging. Not only this, there were also reports that Sushant had searched ‘Painless Death’ i.e. painless death on Google before he died. Now according to the report of our colleague Times Now, it is being told that Sushant had done some more searches.

There was something else on the search, the statement of Mumbai Police

New revelations are happening daily in the investigation of Sushant’s death. According to previous reports, Mumbai Police Chief Parambir Singh had stated during a press conference that Sushant had searched ‘Painless Death’ on Google. However, according to the latest report, at the time of Sushant’s death, he had searched properties in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Coorg. According to the report, this information was given to Times Now by a source close to the investigating agency.

Riya also said – Sushant wanted to shift to Coorg

Riya has also told her interview that Sushant was thinking about getting shifted to Coorg. At the same time, his friends and family were also telling that he wanted to do organic farming. Sushant’s friend Mahesh Shetty had also said that he used to plan organic farming.



May be a lie detector test

In the investigation of this case, the statements of key witnesses are not matching with each other. There are reports that the investigating agency may conduct a lie detector test of the main accused and witnesses, including Riya. The CBI has questioned Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Samuel Miranda for several rounds. Riya was questioned for about 10 hours on the first day. He has also been called for another day.

