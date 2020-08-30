Highlights: Congress attacked in Sushant case, questions raised on Sandeep Singh’s relationship with BJP

Congress bid – the same Sandeep Singh had created a biopic of Modi ji, obviously close

The then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went to release the film’s posters: Singhvi

It is important to keep Sandeep Singh’s BJP, its tricks, character and face in front: Congress

new Delhi

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide scandal, Congress became the attacker for filmmaker Sandeep Singh. His picture with former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has gone viral. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared before the media. He attacked the BJP on the pretext of Singh and asked who is saving Sandeep Singh? Singhvi said that ‘If a suspect has direct connection with a ruling party, the country wants to know who is connected to the wire, who is related to the BJP?’

Sadip Singh is very special of BJP: Singhvi

Singhvi said that ‘Sandeep Singh has claimed many times that he was a close friend of Sushant Singh. He said that ‘These same Sandeep Singh had made a biopic of Honorable Modi ji. So it is clear that Sandeep Singh is a near, special, dear person. The then Chief Minister Fadnavis went to release the posters of this film. So Sandeep Singh ji is not a common man. He asked ‘Did these same Sandeep Singh make 53 calls in Maharashtra BJP office in last few months? From whom was he asking for a security cycle?

Congress questions from Gadkari and Fadnavis

Singhvi has questioned Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Fadnavis while favoring the party through video conferencing. Singhvi said, “Sandeep Singh was the only filmmaker to be signed with Vibrant Gujarat 2019 for ₹ 177 crore. The company name is Legend Global Studios. It lost ₹ 66 lakh in 2017, a profit of ₹ 61 lakh in 2018. , There was a loss of ₹ 4 lakhs again in 2019. How did this agreement come to be? Is this why there is such a stir? How did Mauritius solve? How was Sandeep Singh given a biopic? How did Sandeep Singh make 53 calls to Maharashtra BJP office ? Who is that boss? Honorable Fadnavis ji, please tell me, Gadkari. “

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh: Sandeep Singh and BJP’s relationship should also be investigated

Singhvi questions BJP

Did these same Sandeep Singh make 53 calls in the Maharashtra BJP office in the last few months?

From whom was he seeking a security cycle?

Sandeep Singh was the only film producer with whom an agreement for ₹ 177 crore was signed in Vibrant Gujarat 2019. The company name is Legend Global Studio. It had a loss of ₹ 66 lakh in 2017, a gain of ₹ 61 lakh in 2018, a loss of ₹ 4 lakh again in 2019. How did this agreement come about?

Is this why this is happening so much? How did Mauritius solve? How was Sandeep Singh given a biopic? How did Sandeep Singh make 53 calls to Maharashtra BJP office? Who is that boss?

All the cases of drugs being raised are from 2017, 2018. So what was the then Fadnavis government doing on such a big drug trap?

Was Sandeep Singh the reason for showing indignity towards the CBI investigation?

Why do people involved in such illegal activities have close ties with the BJP?





Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law wrote blog, said- Mumbai Police mislead the country

Sandeep Singh’s favor with BJP: Congress

The Congress, while presenting Sandeep Singh’s history sheet, said, “There are reports in the media about how long he has lived or not been in India. On 29 March 2018, Sandeep Singh has an Assault case against a minor Swiss citizen in Mauritius. According to the documents, his visit is said to be supported by the Indian Embassy. There are also reports of this case being withdrawn. But no such document has come. Even if it is returned, our motive is that such a person (Sandeep Singh) is going , The character and the face have to be put in front of you, who has a friendship with the BJP. “