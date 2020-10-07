What did Swara say?Swara tweeted commenting indirectly on Kangana, ‘Now both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that Sushant died of suicide. Weren’t some people going to return their awards to the government ???
People’s Reactions
At the same time, #KanganaAwardWapasKar is trending on Twitter too. People are expressing their opinion on this, so there are many users who are sharing memes on it. See also:
Sushant’s family objectedMeanwhile, Vikas Singh, lawyer for Sushant’s family, has approached the CBI about the AIIMS report. Singh has objected to AIIMS ‘forensic examination report and termed it as false. He has demanded to refer the case to another forensic team.
.
Leave a Reply