AIIMS doctor in his report denied the murder of Sushant Singh Rajput and said that it is a case of suicide. Now the debate has started again on social media. In the meantime, Swara Bhaskar has leveled at Kangana Ranaut. At the same time, #KanganaAwardWapasKar is trending on Twitter. Let me tell you, Kangana said in an interview a few days ago that if she fails to prove her claims on Sushant’s death then she will return her Padma Shri Award. Not only this, Kangana had fiercely targeted Bollywood’s ‘nepotism gang’ and said that Sushant has been killed.

What did Swara say?Swara tweeted commenting indirectly on Kangana, ‘Now both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that Sushant died of suicide. Weren’t some people going to return their awards to the government ???

People’s Reactions

At the same time, #KanganaAwardWapasKar is trending on Twitter too. People are expressing their opinion on this, so there are many users who are sharing memes on it.

Sushant’s family objectedMeanwhile, Vikas Singh, lawyer for Sushant’s family, has approached the CBI about the AIIMS report. Singh has objected to AIIMS ‘forensic examination report and termed it as false. He has demanded to refer the case to another forensic team.