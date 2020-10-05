The AIIMS panel recently submitted its report to the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In this report, the claim of killing Sushant has been rejected. After this, now actress Swara Bhaskar has demanded the release of Riya Chakraborty.

Swara Bhaskar came in support of Riya

In fact, after the AIIMS report, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary demanded the release of Riya Chakraborty. Swara Bhaskar supported him and tweeted, ‘Well done sir! He wrote with a folding emoji – Hashtag release Riya Chakraborty

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary demanded release

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary tweeted, “We are all saddened by Sushant ji’s death but a woman cannot be given false respect by accusing her.” I have also said earlier that Riya Chakraborty and she should be released without harassment. She has been a victim of political conspiracy.

Murder theory out

In Sushant Singh Rajput case, AIIMS forensic head doctor Sudhir Gupta had said, “It is a case of complete execution and suicide.” There were no other bruises other than hanging on Sushant’s body. No poisonous or intoxicating substances have been found in the body. The entire scar found on the neck is due to hanging.

Sudhir Gupta’s audio tape leaked

A leaked audio tape has surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput case in which AIIMS panel head Dr Sudhir Gupta has claimed that Sushant did not commit suicide but was murdered. In this audio tape, Dr. Gupta says that when the first pictures came to him, it seems that Sushant was murdered.