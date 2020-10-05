BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has been constantly raising questions in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Swamy is among those who have been saying from the beginning that Sushant did not commit suicide but was murdered. The forensic panel of AIIMS constituted by the CBI has ruled out any possibility of Sushant’s murder, but yet Swamy has once again surfaced with new questions in the case.

Sabramanian Swamy has questioned why the glass in which the juice was drunk by Sushant Singh Rajput on the morning of 14 June was preserved and not examined. He wrote on Twitter, ‘Morning juice orange juice. Why the glass in which Sushant drank orange juice was not preserved? It is no surprise that the Mumbai Police did not seal his apartment, which is necessary in cases of unnatural death.

Explain that after the AIIMS report, Sushant’s family, lawyers and fans have completely rejected him. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had said that when the pictures were sent to the doctor of the AIIMS team, he (the doctor) had allegedly said that it was a 200% murder case. Vikas Singh said that he made a mistake that he had not recorded the statement of the doctor on the phone. Vikas Singh has also demanded a new forensic panel from the CBI.