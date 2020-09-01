The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started its investigation after the drug angle was revealed in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently, the NCB team arrested three drug peddlers in Mumbai. On the one hand, Riya Chakraborty and her Shauvik Chakraborty have been found to have a direct connection with a drug peddler arrested. At the same time, Ashok Sarogi, lawyer of Shruti Modi, business manager of Sushant, has made shocking revelations.

Imtiaz Khatri is the son of a Mumbai builder

While talking to our affiliate channel Times Now, Ashok Sarogi has named Imtiaz Khatri for alleged drug spilling. Imtiaz Khatri is the son of a Mumbai builder who belongs to political parties. He attends Bollywood parties, in the videos you can see that he is seen in all the big syllables including Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Suraj Pancholi.

Supply of drugs remains in the knowledge of police

Ashok Sarogi says, ‘Drugs are a very common thing in the film industry. The supply of drugs in Bollywood remains with the police. He also said that tomorrow I can also be harmed that Imtiaz Khatri has relations with big people. He not only has connections in Bollywood but also has good relations with political parties. Imtiaz Khatri is at the top of the suppliers of drugs.

CBI is questioning Shruti Modi

Let us tell you that the CBI team is once again questioning Shruti Modi on Tuesday. Shruti Modi was also questioned by the CBI on Monday. Shruti told the CBI that she had nothing to do with the case. Riya used to make all the decisions regarding Sushant’s money and also used to give medicines to Sushant. The parcels that came for Sushant were only sent to the actor.