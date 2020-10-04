In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s reaction has come on the report of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board. The AIIMS report denied any apprehension of Sushant’s murder and said Sushant’s death was due to suicide. After this report came to light, Sanjay Raut says that in the case of Sushant, an attempt has been made to tarnish the image of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police.

Now don’t even believe the CBI investigation?

Sanjay Raut said, ‘At the outset, a conspiracy was hatched to spoil the image of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police in this case. Now if the CBI investigation is not believed, then I am blind. The head doctor of AIIMS forensic board Sudhir Gupta has no political connection nor does he have any connection with Shiv Sena.

Mumbai Police also raised questions

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem took place at Cooper Hospital. In that report too, Sushant’s death was said to be suicide due to hanging. The Forensic Board of AIIMS has also considered the same in its report. After this, the Mumbai Police has also said that it was wrong to point fingers at their investigation. However Sushant’s family and his lawyer have rejected the report of AIIMS ‘forensic team.

Mumbai Police’s statement came out on Sushant Singh Rajput’s AIIMS report

Question raised on AIIMS report

Vikas Singh has said that how can an expert forensic team give its conclusive opinion without examining any body while the postmortem report of Cooper Hospital has already been doubted in which the time of death has not been mentioned. Significantly, the AIIMS forensic team has also said in its report that no poisonous or intoxicating substance has been found in Sushant’s viscera.

‘CBI can file murder case’

Earlier, Vikas Singh had said that the AIIMS report is not a final conclave. The CBI can still file a murder case in its charge sheet. He also said that AIIMS made its report based on the photographic evidence that was given to them. Let us know that the CBI has not given any official statement on the AIIMS report yet.