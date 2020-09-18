The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating itself in the Sushant Singh Rajput case regarding drugs angle. The hearing on the bail pleas of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Basit Parihar, among those accused in judicial custody by the NCB on the drugs case, has been adjourned till September 29.

Hearing held in Bombay High Court

The bail pleas of Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant and Basit Parihar were heard in the Bombay High Court on Friday. Which has been postponed till 29 September. All three have not been granted bail in this way. Let us tell that the sessions court of Mumbai also rejected the bail plea of ​​the three.

Accused has been associated with Sushant

Samuel Miranda had been Sushant’s staff manager. Samuel Miranda’s drug chat with Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty was revealed. Basit Parihar is an alleged drugs peddler. Deepesh Sawant was Sushant’s staff member.

Riya Chakraborty is in jail

Let us know that Riya, the main accused in Sushant case is currently lodged in Byculla Jail. Riya’s bail plea has been rejected twice and will have to remain in jail till September 22. At the same time, Shovik is also in NCB custody.