Actress Riya Chakraborty, through her lawyer, has lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police against her neighbor. Padusan claimed that he had seen Riya with Sushant Singh Rajput on 13 June. The actress said in the complaint that her neighbor Dimple Thawani made false allegations about her, which she could not prove and tried to deviate from the investigation. Riya further said that her neighbor’s statement is completely wrong, stating that she was with Sushant on June 13.

CBI recorded Dimple Thawani’s statement

The CBI team investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death recorded Dimple Thawani’s statement on Sunday. According to the Times of India reports, when the CBI questioned Dimple Thawani, he said that he had never seen Sushant and Riya Chakraborty together on June 13 but had heard someone say.

Also read: Sushant case: CBI interrogated Padosan, claimed to have seen Riya-Sushant on June 13

Riya’s lawyer Dimple lied to media

Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had also said that Dimple Thawani had lied to electronic media on the issue. At the same time, he has demanded the CBI to take strict action against all those who are unfairly influencing the investigation. In his message sent to the media, Maneshinde said, ‘We will not leave those who are speaking wrong things about Riya for being famous in electronic media for 2 minutes. One such person is Dimple, who claims that she is a fan of Sushant and believes that she is Sushant’s girlfriend due to a past life relationship. Dimple has claimed that someone told her that Sushant left Riya at her house on June 13.

Riya’s mother termed neighborhood statement as baseless

Riya’s mother Sandhya Chakraborty had told the Times of India on Neighbors’ claims that Dimple’s statement was’ baseless’ and she wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. He said, ‘She is a big fan of Sushant Singh Rajput and once came to our house to meet Sushant. Why she is making such a statement without any proof is beyond my comprehension. In this case, the location of Riya and Sushant’s mobile phone should be seen so that Dimple’s statement is completely false.