Riya Chakraborty, who was involved in a drug case, has been released from jail on bail. The Bombay High Court has not only granted him bail, but has also said in his order that Riya has nothing to do with the racket of drug peddlers. This is because no evidence has been found. On the other hand, with Riya coming out of the water, her lawyer Satish Manashinde clearly stated that all those who have tried to discredit Riya will take legal action against all of them. After this statement, there has also been a discussion that Riya is now preparing to take legal action against Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

This news is rumored

However, neither Riya Chakraborty nor his lawyer have confirmed that they are going to do anything like this. There is no statement from Ankita Lokhande in this case so far. In such a situation, it is possible that this thing is just a rumor. Explain that after the FIR of Sushant’s father KK Singh, Ankita Lokhande had become very vocal about the Sushant case. He has given many statements against Riya.

Ankita raised questions on Riya’s role

Ankita also said in an interview to ‘Times Now’ that Sushant had messaged her while shooting for ‘Manikarnika’. Ankita said that Sushant had said that he is very upset due to Riya in his personal life. Not only this, Ankita had targeted Riya and said that when you love someone so much and tell you about their condition then how can you give her drugs.

Ankita had called Riya’s arrest ‘Karma’

In the drugs case when Riya Chakraborty was arrested. Even then Ankita had tweeted that nothing is needless. You make your fortune with your work. This is Karma. Ankita also raised the question that if Riya is saying that Sushant was ill, then why did he not contact Sushant’s family about this.

Released a month later on October 7

Let us know that Riya Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau after three days of questioning. Riya is imprisoned in Byculla Jail in Mumbai. He was released on 7 October after a month’s bail on the Bombay High Court. Riya has handed over her passport to NCB on the court’s order. The investigating agency is currently investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant case.