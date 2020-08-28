According to our affiliate channel Times Now, Riya Chakraborty has admitted during the CBI inquiry that the talk of drug chat is correct. He has also admitted that this drug chat is from his phone and he typed this chat.
CBI did all the questions
Reports also said that the CBI has raised a lot of questions like Riya to Europe trip with Sushant, dropping calls from Sushant’s father, why he changed Sushant’s staff, why he left Sushant on 8 June.
Riya reached Santa Cruz police station after questioning
Riya Chakraborty reached Santa Cruz Police Station after questioning with CBI. Riya was also accompanied by her brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Riya and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty are then taken to their home under the protection of the Mumbai Police.
Riya asked for security
Let me tell you that Riya Chakraborty had made a request for security by posting a video of his building a day earlier i.e. on Thursday. Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty had reached the ED office amid security of Mumbai Police due to high voltage drama. Riya also posted a video of the guard of her building. The guards alleged that the media was also assaulting them. Riya pleaded for security.
CBI questioned Riya in Sushant Singh Rajput case
