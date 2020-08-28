The CBI team is investigating rapidly in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The main accused in the case, Riya Chakraborty, was called for questioning for the first time by the CBI on Friday, the 8th day of its investigation. The team questioned Riya for about 10:30 hours. The CBI also interrogated Rhea Chakraborty and House Manager Samuel Miranda simultaneously. According to reports, Riya confessed to the drug chat during interrogation. At the same time, Riya will be called again by the CBI for questioning.

Riya agreed – her phone was on a drug chat

According to our affiliate channel Times Now, Riya Chakraborty has admitted during the CBI inquiry that the talk of drug chat is correct. He has also admitted that this drug chat is from his phone and he typed this chat.

CBI did all the questions

Reports also said that the CBI has raised a lot of questions like Riya to Europe trip with Sushant, dropping calls from Sushant’s father, why he changed Sushant’s staff, why he left Sushant on 8 June.

Riya reached Santa Cruz police station after questioning

Riya Chakraborty reached Santa Cruz Police Station after questioning with CBI. Riya was also accompanied by her brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Riya and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty are then taken to their home under the protection of the Mumbai Police.

Riya asked for security

Let me tell you that Riya Chakraborty had made a request for security by posting a video of his building a day earlier i.e. on Thursday. Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty had reached the ED office amid security of Mumbai Police due to high voltage drama. Riya also posted a video of the guard of her building. The guards alleged that the media was also assaulting them. Riya pleaded for security.