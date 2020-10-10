In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, AIIMS submitted its report to the CBI and the report said that Sushant was not killed. Sushant’s followers are very angry about this and are demanding justice on social media. Actor Ranveer Shorey has spoken about the anger of the people in this case.

All the quality of the star was in Sushant‘

Ranveer Shorey, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film ‘Sonchiraiya’, told a news portal that he will always remember Sushant as a science buff. He further said that Sushant was a very hard working and talented person who has been very successful. Sushant had all that it takes to become a star.

‘People should be respected a little‘

Regarding the anger of his fans over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey said that the agencies which are investigating in this case will have to answer many questions soon to calm the anger of the people. He further said that people should remain calm and give some respect.

Ranveer Shorey raised questions on media reporting

Ranveer Shourie said that people are engaged on social media without any accountability and without any result. It should not be seen as a reflection of the real world. Talking about reporting of Sushant case, he said that media should not take social media hashtag for news as it can be bought and manipulated.