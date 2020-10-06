Highlights: Mumbai police claims, social media accounts created to defame

Most of the fake accounts being operated from abroad, police are investigating

Police cyber cell filed case under IT act, blocks multiple fake accounts

Mumbai and Maharashtra police have special eye on accounts created after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Mumbai

On June 14 this year, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was killed. After the death of Sushant Singh, there was talk of his murder on social media and for many days he remained in the top trend of the hashtag on social media. In this case, the cyber team of Mumbai Police has made a big disclosure. Police claim that more than 80,000 fake social media accounts were created to defame the Mumbai Police investigation and the Maharashtra government. In this case, on the orders of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the cyber cell has started investigation by registering an FIR under the IT Act.

Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that an FIR has been lodged for this campaign to defame the Mumbai Police. Now the cyber cell unit has started detailed investigation.

Fake accounts operated from abroad

The commissioner said that most of the fake accounts have a proxy server from abroad. The cyber cell report revealed that the posts against the Mumbai Police were carried out from various countries of the world like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania.

Police collecting data

The commissioner said, ‘The number of fake accounts can be in the thousands. We are currently collecting data regarding this. Through this fake accounts, rumors are being spread about Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for the last few months. We were informed about this. After which the cyber police was ordered to check its veracity.

Dirty talk done for Mumbai and Maharashtra Police

Investigations by the cyber police found that thousands of fake accounts were conspired to defame the police. Indecent comments were made and trolled for the police commissioner. For this, other social media platforms from Instagram were used. Sushant Singh Rajput has been tagged with Mumbai Police in every indecent post and comments.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner had made a morph image

Mumbai Cyber ​​Cell DCP Rashmi said that there are thousands of social media accounts on social media trolling the Mumbai Police Commissioner. A case has been registered in this case under section 67 of the IT Act. He said, ‘Earlier on September 2, a case was registered against a suspect. He made a morph picture on Twitter on behalf of the police commissioner.

Special look at accounts made after Sushant’s death

The cyber police has asked the officials to keep an eye on all social media platforms and hand over the details of Mumbai Police or accounts with objectionable posts. Especially, there is a special look at those accounts which were created after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which took place three months ago. Police has blocked all suspicious accounts.

Use of these hashtags

Police found the investigation to use #JusticeForSSR and #SushantConspiracyExposed #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR on other social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to discredit the police. The police said that the IT Act in which the cases have been registered against the fake accounts holders, there is a provision of 5 years in jail and a fine of Rs 5 to 10 lakh.