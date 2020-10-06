In the midst of the ongoing CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur court has ordered 7 Bollywood celebrities to appear in the court. The celebrities include big names like Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Advocate Sudhir Ojha filed a complaint in the court on June 17, stating that these syllabus were responsible for Sushant’s death.

It is being told that the celebrities who have been ordered to appear in court include Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan. Judge Rakesh Malviya has said in his order that all these have to appear on October 21 either through themselves or through their lawyer.

Explain that earlier all these syllabus including Salman Khan were ordered to appear in the court on 7 October. Then Salman’s lawyer made an appearance in the court, but there was no presence from these other 7 syllabus. Sudhir Ojha has alleged that all these celebrities conspired against Sushant Singh Rajput and snatched films from him, due to which he became a victim of depression and committed suicide.