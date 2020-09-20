Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) became active after the disclosure of drugs angle in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and is taking very fast action. The NCB team has once again sent summons to Sushant’s former business managers Shruti Modi and Jaya Shah. Both will be questioned on Monday. The NCB has informed about this on Sunday. Earlier, the team had called Shruti and Jaya for questioning on Wednesday.

The names of Jaya Shah and Shruti Modi came up during the interrogation of Riya Chakravarty, the main accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. At the same time, Jaya and Shruti’s names were also revealed in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation. The ED also got drugs chats with Riya’s Jaya. Jaya also confessed in the ED’s inquiry that she not only used CBD oil herself but also advised Sushant to use CBD oil to relieve stress.

Let us tell you that the NCB team has raided several places in Mumbai and Goa and arrested many people with drugs. Riya Chakraborty is currently lodged in Byculla Jail. Riya’s bail plea has been rejected twice and will have to remain in jail till September 22. At the same time, Shouvik Chakraborty is also in the custody of NCB. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing till September 29 on the bail pleas of Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Basit Parihar, among the accused taken judicial custody by the NCB.