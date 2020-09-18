The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is moving its investigation rapidly after the drug angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The NCB team on Thursday detained four people from Thane, Mumbai.

NCB raids four suspects

The NCB recovered 928 grams of charas and cash after the NCB team raided the residence of one of the four detained people. Three other suspects were detained separately and the ganja was recovered from them.

Cash recovered

An NCB official said that the Mumbai team detained a suspect from Versova based on intelligence received from Ankush Arranza about drug smugglers. The suspect’s name was revealed during the questioning of Arranza. The team recovered 928 grams of charas and Rs 4,36,000 in cash during the raid.

Hemp recovered from three suspects

The NCB also apprehended three other suspects from whom a total of 490 grams of cannabis was recovered. Arranza is one of the first arrested by the NCB. All the suspects taken into custody are under questioning.

NCB caught Rahil Vishram with Himachali Charas

Earlier, NCB has detained Rahil Vishram with 1 kg of Charas in Himachal Pradesh by Mumbai. A cash of Rs 4.5 lakh has also been recovered from Rahil. He is in direct connection with the peddlers involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It is being told that the peddler also has a link with Shouvik. The NCB has detained several people, including Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, and House Manager Samuel Miranda, in this case.