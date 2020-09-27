NCB Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain said on Saturday that the video of Karan Johar’s party would not be screened. He said that it is not related to the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Let us tell you that there were reports on Saturday that NCB can submit the report to DG in the next 3 days. At the same time, NCB officials had said that so far 18 arrests have been made in this case.
During the investigation in Sushant case, drug chat was revealed to NCB. After this, NCB has questioned all people including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh. At the same time, the team has arrested many people including Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff member Dipesh Sawant, House Manager Samuel Miranda, on the drugs case.
NCB asks these questions- Deepika, Sara, Rakul’s phone seasons
.
Leave a Reply