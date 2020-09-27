The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started an investigation after the drug angle surfaced in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The ANCB questioned several people involved in the case during the investigation. After this, there were many revelations and NCB has also made many arrests. Now the NCB Chief has a review meeting with the SIT team.

According to our affiliate channel Times Now, on Sunday in Mumbai, NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana held a review meeting with the SIT team investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. It is being told that in this meeting there has been talk about the development of the case. Apart from this, there was a discussion about Karan Johar’s party in the year 2019. Explain that Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had complained to Rakesh Asthana about this party.

NCB Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain said on Saturday that the video of Karan Johar’s party would not be screened. He said that it is not related to the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Let us tell you that there were reports on Saturday that NCB can submit the report to DG in the next 3 days. At the same time, NCB officials had said that so far 18 arrests have been made in this case.

During the investigation in Sushant case, drug chat was revealed to NCB. After this, NCB has questioned all people including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh. At the same time, the team has arrested many people including Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff member Dipesh Sawant, House Manager Samuel Miranda, on the drugs case.