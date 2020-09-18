The Narcotics Control Bureau is continuously active after the drug angle surfaced in the case. Many arrests have been made on the drug connection, including many peddlers, including Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik, House Manager Samuel Miranda. According to the latest update, NCB Mumbai has detained Rahil Vishram along with Charas of 1 kg Himachal Pradesh.

According to reports, link to Shouvik

According to reports, Rs 4.5 lakh cash has also been recovered from Rahil. He is in direct connection with the peddlers involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It is being told that the peddler also has a link with Shouvik.

Riya’s chat revealed drugs

In Sushant case, investigation on drug angle started after some chats of Riya Chakravarty surfaced. Then Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit Parihar was arrested on charges of drug smuggling. According to reports, the duo took the names of Shauvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda.

Riya Chakraborty is in 14 days judicial custody

The NCB raided the house of Riya Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda and detained them after questioning the accused. Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda have been sent to 14-14 days judicial custody.

Riya’s copy does not mention Riya taking drugs

The remand copy prepared by the NCB arrested Riya and did not mention Riya taking drugs. According to the remand copy, Riya was providing drugs. She was in contact with the peddler. The remand was in the copy that drugs used to come to Riya through Shauvik. Drug peddlers used to give drugs to Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant. Later they used to reach Sushant through drugs Riya. Payments were made to the drug peddlers through Riya, who paid Sushant the money.