The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team investigating the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has arrested Agicialos Demetriades, the brother of Gabriela Demetriades, the girlfriend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. The NCB has seized tablets of Hashish and Alprazolam from him. The arrest of drug peddlers in drug cases has led to Agicialos Demetriades’ role in drug dealing.

According to the NCB, Agicialos Demetriades was in contact with several drug peddlers who have been arrested in the case. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede told our colleague ETimes, ‘The accused is in contact with drug peddlers in Sushant-Riya case. The accused has a direct connection with the case and hence he has been arrested. Anicibi received her two-day custody.

Recently, a report was quoted by NCB officers claiming that Arjun Rampal used to take drugs at Shahrukh Khan’s house. According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar, an NCB officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that the drug peddler’s source has informed that Arjun has been supplying drugs to Shahrukh.

Let us know that Gabriela Demetriades gave birth to Arjun Rampal’s son on July 18 in 2019. Earlier Arjun Rampal married former Miss India Meher Jessia. By this marriage they have two daughters named Mahika and Myra. The couple separated from each other after 20 years of marriage.