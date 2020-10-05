The forensic report of AIIMS in Sushant Singh Rajput case has hit the headlines. Sushant’s family and fans are not ready to believe that the actor had committed suicide, while the head of AIIMS’s forensic team, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, has reiterated that Sushant died from Suicide. Dr. Gupta said that a forensic team of 7 people has investigated the matter. On the other hand, now in this whole case, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has given a big statement.

‘Not finished, Mumbai police investigation is on hold’

Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a conversation with our colleague ‘Times Now’ that Suiside’s case has also come out in the CBI investigation based on AIIMS report. The same thing came up in Mumbai Police investigation. The police commissioner said that CBI is a professional agency and they have full faith in their investigation. Parambir Singh further said that the Mumbai Police investigation in the case has not ended and it has been put on hold.

‘Supreme court too satisfied with police report’

Top Cop of Mumbai, Parambir Singh said, ‘In this whole matter, I would just like to say that our investigation was completely professional. The Cooper Hospital also prepared a postmortem report in a professional manner. When the Supreme Court sought a report from the Mumbai Police in the case and we submitted the report to the court, the court was satisfied with it. Our case was never referred to the CBI. Bihar Police investigation was handed over to CBI. Now that the CBI is investigating the case, we have put our investigation on hold and it has not reached any conclusion. Our investigation is also going on. ‘

‘We have full faith in the CBI investigation’

The Mumbai Police Commissioner further said, ‘The Supreme Court had said that if the Mumbai Police files an FIR in the case, it should be handed over to the CBI so that there is no duplication. We have fully supported the CBI in the investigation. Entered all documents and evidence to CBI. The crime scene was kept safe by the Mumbai Police until the forensic team of AIIMS arrived there. The CBI is a professional agency and I am confident that it will submit its concrete report in the case. The things that were revealed in the Mumbai Police investigation, the same things have also come out in the CBI investigation.

‘Investigation is in progress, so it is not right to say anything’

When asked by the police commissioner whether the Mumbai police and any evidence had been found in the case, Parambir Singh said, “We have put our investigation on hold as the CBI is investigating it.” On the disagreement of Sushant’s family and friends over the AIIMS report, the police commissioner refused to say anything, saying that the CBI investigation in the case was still going on.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS reiterated his point



On the other hand, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the AIIMS Forensic Team, has once again given a statement in this whole matter. He said, “A team of 7 senior doctors in the AIIMS panel investigated the case from all angles and concluded that Sushant’s death was Suicide.” However, the CBI investigation is still going on in the case. CBI officials say that she is currently investigating the case from all angles.