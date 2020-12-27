New Delhi It has been more than 6 months since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI is investigating this case. However, the CBI has not yet disclosed any information related to this case. On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanded the CBI to make the information related to this case public. On 14 June 2020 Sushant was found dead in his apartment.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “It has been more than 5 months since the investigation of this case started, but the CBI has not revealed whether actor Sushant Singh Rajput was killed or committed suicide. I request the CBI to reveal the findings of the investigation as soon as possible. ”

Significantly, there has been rhetoric among politicians regarding this matter even before. In such a situation, political stir is expected to intensify with Deshmukh’s statement. Sushant’s fans on social media have also run campaigns to bring out the truth of this case.

read this also:

‘Age is the age of fifty five’: Why does Salman Khan say for himself ‘I do not understand in my heart’