Riya Chakraborty was questioned for about 10 hours on the 8th day of the CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. At this time, Riya reached her home amidst police protection. According to the latest report, Riya can still be called for questioning today. Along with this, CBI will also interrogate Riya’s brother Shovik, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj today.

Pithani and Deepesh want to become government witnesses

Riya’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, cook Neeraj, Deepesh Sawant, Keshav were also questioned on Friday. At the same time, Siddharth Pithani and Deepesh Sawant had requested the CBI that they want to become government witnesses.

Riya talks about Qubuli drug chat

Some of Riya Chakraborty’s more drug chats have surfaced. According to reports, Riya has accepted that these messages are her own. Some chats have been leaked from the Wattsgroup of people working for Sushant, including Riya, his brother Shouvik, Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda. Sushant’s sister’s account has also shared these chats.