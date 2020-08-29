Pithani and Deepesh want to become government witnesses
Riya’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, cook Neeraj, Deepesh Sawant, Keshav were also questioned on Friday. At the same time, Siddharth Pithani and Deepesh Sawant had requested the CBI that they want to become government witnesses.
Riya talks about Qubuli drug chat
Some of Riya Chakraborty’s more drug chats have surfaced. According to reports, Riya has accepted that these messages are her own. Some chats have been leaked from the Wattsgroup of people working for Sushant, including Riya, his brother Shouvik, Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda. Sushant’s sister’s account has also shared these chats.
