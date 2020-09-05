The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team arrested Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda on Friday after the drugs angle surfaced in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Now the NCB team is going to produce them in court and it is believed that their remand will be sought for further inquiry. Apart from Shouvik and Samuel, the NCB team will also present the accused drug peddlers Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim in court.

NCB team can reach Shruti Modi’s house

In the Sushant case, the NCB team probing the drug angle can reach Sushant’s business manager Shruti Modi’s house at any time for investigation. It is believed that the team can reach Shruti Modi’s house in Goregaon anytime. In such a situation, it is being speculated that Shruti may also arrest Modi. Earlier, some chats between Shruti and Riya Chakraborty were also revealed.



Investigation of drugs angle in Bollywood intensified

The NCB believes that some big names for the use of drugs in Bollywood may also be revealed. Apart from Riya and Shouvik, Shruti Modi also had contacts with other Bollywood celebrities. In the NCB inquiry, Shouvik and Samuel have admitted that they had purchased the drugs. It has also surfaced that Riya Chakraborty’s credit card was used to buy drugs.