In the Sushant case, the NCB team probing the drug angle can reach Sushant’s business manager Shruti Modi’s house at any time for investigation. It is believed that the team can reach Shruti Modi’s house in Goregaon anytime. In such a situation, it is being speculated that Shruti may also arrest Modi. Earlier, some chats between Shruti and Riya Chakraborty were also revealed.
Investigation of drugs angle in Bollywood intensified
The NCB believes that some big names for the use of drugs in Bollywood may also be revealed. Apart from Riya and Shouvik, Shruti Modi also had contacts with other Bollywood celebrities. In the NCB inquiry, Shouvik and Samuel have admitted that they had purchased the drugs. It has also surfaced that Riya Chakraborty’s credit card was used to buy drugs.
Showik-Rhea Drug Connection: Riya sought drugs from Shouvik in March 2020!
.
Leave a Reply