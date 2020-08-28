CBI investigation is going on The CBI team has reached DRDO Guest House for investigation on the 8th day. There have been many big revelations in this matter. Apart from CBI, ED is also investigating this case. Also, the Narcotics Bureau has also registered a case against Riya Chakraborty, the main accused in this case. Riya’s brother Shouvik was interrogated at the DRDO guest house on Friday. Meanwhile, the forensic team has gathered evidence and returned to Delhi to investigate them.

Narcotics Bureau team in Mumbai

Sushant’s autopsy showed many flaws. On this, the CBI also sought the help of AIIMS. The forensic team has gathered evidence and returned to Delhi to investigate them. The Narcotics Bureau has also come into action after Riya Chakraborty revealed some drug chats. The investigative team reached Mumbai on Friday. Riya’s blood sample can be taken soon. Apart from Riya, NCB has also filed a case against her brother Shouvik and his friends. Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had earlier said, “Riya has never taken drugs in her life.” He is ready for a blood test at any time.

Riya pleads for security

Riya Chakraborty had yesterday posted a video of her building, seeking security. Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty had reached the ED office amid security of Mumbai Police due to high voltage drama. Riya also posted a video of the guard of her building. The guards alleged that the media was also assaulting them. Riya pleaded for security.

ED cloned Riya’s phone data

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case under section 66 of PMLA. The ED has cloned Riya’s two mobile phones. Their data showed that Riya was using Sushant’s money.