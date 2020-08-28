Narcotics Bureau team in Mumbai
Sushant’s autopsy showed many flaws. On this, the CBI also sought the help of AIIMS. The forensic team has gathered evidence and returned to Delhi to investigate them. The Narcotics Bureau has also come into action after Riya Chakraborty revealed some drug chats. The investigative team reached Mumbai on Friday. Riya’s blood sample can be taken soon. Apart from Riya, NCB has also filed a case against her brother Shouvik and his friends. Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had earlier said, “Riya has never taken drugs in her life.” He is ready for a blood test at any time.
Riya pleads for security
Riya Chakraborty had yesterday posted a video of her building, seeking security. Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty had reached the ED office amid security of Mumbai Police due to high voltage drama. Riya also posted a video of the guard of her building. The guards alleged that the media was also assaulting them. Riya pleaded for security.
ED cloned Riya’s phone data
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case under section 66 of PMLA. The ED has cloned Riya’s two mobile phones. Their data showed that Riya was using Sushant’s money.
.
