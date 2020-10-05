In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the forensic panel of the AIIMS formed by the CBI had claimed in its report that Sushant was not killed but committed suicide by hanging himself. Now Utern seems to be coming in this case. A leaked audio tape has surfaced in which AIIMS panel head Dr Sudhir Gupta has claimed that Sushant did not commit suicide but was murdered.

Did Dr. Gupta earlier tell about murder?

Our associate channel Times Now has received an audio tape of Dr Sudhir Gupta. In this audio tape, Dr. Gupta says that when the first pictures came to him, it seems that Sushant was murdered. However, later the report of AIIMS forensic panel said that Sushant died due to hanging and committing suicide. Sushant’s family was also not satisfied with this AIIMS report.

Demand for formation of new forensic team

Earlier, Vikas Singh, a lawyer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, has already said that he was not happy with the AIIMS panel report. He said that he would talk to the CBI chief about the formation of a new forensic team. Vikas Singh has said that how can an expert forensic team give its conclusive opinion without examining any body while the postmortem report of Cooper Hospital has already been doubted in which the time of death has not been mentioned.

In the leaked audio, Dr. Gupta had spoken about being murdered.

‘CBI can file murder case’

Earlier, Vikas Singh had said that the AIIMS report is not a final conclave. The CBI can still file a murder case in its charge sheet. He also said that AIIMS made its report based on the photographic evidence that was given to them. Let us know that the CBI has not given any official statement on the AIIMS report yet.