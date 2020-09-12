Author: Rajesh Chaudhary

Sushant’s death devastated the country. It is important to investigate who is responsible for the death. If someone has committed a crime then he should be punished but there is a rule of law in India and there is a definite process of sentencing. The manner in which select media cameras followed the investigating agencies and accused Riya Chakraborty in this case raised many questions. The drug angle came to light after the case of Sushant’s death was handed over to the CBI. In order to investigate this, NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) arrested Riya Chakraborty and some others. Meanwhile, the way in which a part of media and social media is getting judgmental in the initial stage of the case is not right from the point of view of law.

The concept of who is a criminal was initially made public by the media. The charge sheet has not yet been filed, the case is in its initial stage. Based on the incomplete information received from the sources of the investigating agency, no result can be drawn. When all the facts come before the court, then there will be milk of milk and water of water. In such a situation, no result can be drawn in public debate. After all, who is the culprit, will it be decided by media trial or by a court hearing? In the Rule of Law, the court decides who is guilty and who is innocent. If a perception is made against a particular person in the public debate, then what will happen to the free and fair trial?

NCB claims Sushant-Riya sent home half a kilo in lockdown

To understand this, it is better to recall some famous cases of recent past. When the Aarushi case was exposed, many types of theory started coming. The media solved this murder mystery many times with the help of these different theories, but the reality is that the mystery remains as it is today. In October 2017, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Talwar Kapal in that case. However, the UP police gave a theory that Talwar Kapal, who was angry with Aarushi and Hemraj’s love affair, killed her. The CBI dismissed the theory and termed the domestic servants suspicious. But the law requires proof and proof was not enough. So the CBI filed a closure report in the special court and recommended the closure of the case, but based on the facts presented by the special court, Talwar Kapal was made an accused and he was convicted. Then in the next dramatic incident, the High Court acquitted the Talwar couple. The mystery has not been solved, but no one can be punished just to bring peace to the minds of the people.

It is necessary to mention another case which changed the direction and condition of Indian politics. That was the 2G scam case. The country’s premier investigative agency CBI had accused 15 people, including former Telecom Minister A Raja, in the 2G case. This case was being discussed most in the media then. In December 2017, the lower court said in the Judgment that the CBI could not provide any material which would indicate that A. Raja played the main role in the conspiracy.

Three years ago, a child named Prince was killed in a school in Gurgaon. The police arrested the bus driver in the case and he also confessed in front of the media that he had committed the murder. A theory was devised for this. But later Thierry was proved wrong and the driver was found innocent.

There was also a case of drugs 14 years ago. It was June 2006. Rahul Mahajan, son of senior BJP leader late Pramod Mahajan, had to be hospitalized due to a drug overdose. At the same time, his colleague Vivek Moitra died. Then he was arrested by registering a case against Rahul Mahajan under various sections of NDPS. Later, Rahul Mahajan was charged only with drugs and he got bail. That case is still pending.

These are all such cases which were discussed in the media. Like this, there was a media trial in it, but what happened to the notion that was formed, it is in front of everyone. By the way, it is also important to have media attention on the case. Many times the police are negligent in scrutiny even after the case is registered, not collecting solid evidence and evidence. The accused gets the benefit of this. The Priyadarshini Mattoo case and the Jessica Lal murder case are examples in which the lower court acquitted the accused for lack of evidence. After the matter was taken up by the media, the culprit was sentenced to the High Court.

However, it is important to understand that the fundamental principle of Criminal Jurisprudence is – every accused is innocent until the crime is proved in court. Accused does not become a culprit due to registration of FIR or filing of chargesheet. There is a debate even after the charge sheet is filed and after the debate, if the charge is fixed, the accused is asked – From the fact presented at first sight that the allegations are made, then does the accused have to confess to the crime? It is then up to the accused to confess the crime before the court or to say that he wants a trial. If he wants a trial, the court asks the prosecution to prove the accused guilty by presenting witnesses and evidence. The court then gives the verdict based on the facts presented.

Bypassing this process, calling someone as a criminal in a public debate or believing them to be a criminal, goes against the principle of criminal jurisprudence.