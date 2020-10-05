In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, many people are questioning the forensic report of AIIMS given to the CBI. After Sushant’s family, lawyer and fans, now Marbia actress Zia Khan’s mother Rabia has also questioned the AIIMS report. Actually, the forensic report of AIIMS says that Sushant’s death was not suicide but suicide and no evidence of murder has been found.

Rabia spoke – questions should be raised on Mumbai Police

Jia Khan’s mother has questioned this report, on what basis doctors have prepared this report. He said that Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who is heading the forensic team, should question the Mumbai Police and their investigation. Please tell that the Mumbai Police also considered it a complete suicide on the basis of the report of Sushant’s postmortem in Cooper Hospital. The report says that Sushant’s body has no injuries or clutches of clothing and no poisonous or intoxicating substance has been found in the body of the deceased.

Shiv Sena said – Sushant, Kangana and Pandey were also angry

Family lawyer had also rejected the report

Earlier, Vikas Singh, a lawyer of Sushant’s family, also said that how the forensic team can reach a conclusion only on the basis of photographs. He has said that he would request the CBI director to prepare a new panel of forensic experts. The AIIMS report has also been rejected by Sushant’s family.

Sushant’s death case: Fans in support of Riya after AIIMS report

CBI said – Investigation in the case is still going on

A CBI spokesperson said on Monday that investigations into the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death are still ongoing and all aspects are being carefully looked into. Where on one side the CBI is talking about continuing the investigation. On the other hand, Sushant’s family members and his fans are demanding a case of murder.