The CBI team probing the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case has dismissed the claims being made in media reports stating that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It was also reported in the news that the team will submit its closure report to the CBI court in a few days.

A statement from the CBI said, “CBI investigation is going on in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.” It is being claimed in media reports that the CBI has reached a conclusion in this case. All these reports and speculations are wrong. ‘

Earlier, the Forensic Medical Board of AIIMS had dismissed Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as suicide and rejected the Murder Theory. AIIMS submitted its report to the CBI. Sushant’s family and his fans were not happy with this report.

In addition to the CBI, the NCB and ED are also investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Recently, ED team raided Dinesh Vijan’s house in Mumbai in case of Sushant’s death. The agency raided Dinesh Vijan’s four locations.