According to the report of our colleague Times Now, Vikas Singh says that he sent a picture of Sushant to the doctor of AIIMS, seeing that he said that it seems to be murder. It is not confirmed whether the AIIMS doctor spoke to Vikas Singh or not, but according to the report, Vikas Singh claims that he had sent the pictures of Sushant long ago, seeing that the AIIMS doctor said that 200 percent was strangled It is a case of murder and not Suicide.
Dr. Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS says that the statement of advocate Vikas Singh is not correct. Nothing can be said clearly about the murder or suicide. The investigation is not yet complete. The scar on the neck cannot be said to be clean whether it is murder or suicide.
In Sushant case, ED was investigating from money laundering angle. Meanwhile, NCB also joined the investigation when drug chat surfaced. The NCB has arrested several people including Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff member Dipesh Sawat, House Manager Samuel Miranda. Subsequently, it was found out that the strings of drugs are connected to many big syllabus in Bollywood. Now others including Rakulpreet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone have been called by the NCB for questioning.
