The CBI team is investigating the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. At the same time, the report of AIIMS’s forensic team is awaited. Meanwhile, Vikas Singh, lawyer for Sushant’s father KK Singh, says that in which direction this matter is going. He has even said that Sushant died of strangulation. At the same time, the doctor says that the lawyer’s statement is false. Nothing can be said about this right now.

Lawyer Vikas Singh said that the family feels that the investigation is going in a different direction. All attention is being paid to the drugs case. The AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant died of strangulation. He further said that today we are helpless because we do not know in which direction the matter is going. The CBI has not held a press conference on what it has received till date. I am not happy with the speed with which the case is going on.

According to the report of our colleague Times Now, Vikas Singh says that he sent a picture of Sushant to the doctor of AIIMS, seeing that he said that it seems to be murder. It is not confirmed whether the AIIMS doctor spoke to Vikas Singh or not, but according to the report, Vikas Singh claims that he had sent the pictures of Sushant long ago, seeing that the AIIMS doctor said that 200 percent was strangled It is a case of murder and not Suicide.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS says that the statement of advocate Vikas Singh is not correct. Nothing can be said clearly about the murder or suicide. The investigation is not yet complete. The scar on the neck cannot be said to be clean whether it is murder or suicide.

In Sushant case, ED was investigating from money laundering angle. Meanwhile, NCB also joined the investigation when drug chat surfaced. The NCB has arrested several people including Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff member Dipesh Sawat, House Manager Samuel Miranda. Subsequently, it was found out that the strings of drugs are connected to many big syllabus in Bollywood. Now others including Rakulpreet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone have been called by the NCB for questioning.