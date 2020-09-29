NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has now gone in a different direction. Pawar also questioned the CBI’s investigation into the case. “It may be that the investigation has been given to another agency (CBI) due to the central government not trusting the Mumbai Police,” he said.Pawar said, ‘What did he (CBI) throw light on the case, we have not seen anything yet. Putting suicide aside, now strange things are coming out. Now the investigation has gone in a different direction. He said that things will be cleared when the truth is revealed. Sharad Pawar was apparently referring to the Bollywood drugs connection and NCB investigation that emerged during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

NDA associate and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale had recently invited Sharad Pawar to join the NDA. Pawar said that no one takes Athawale seriously. Pawar said, ‘Does his (Athawale’s) party have a single MLA or MP? He speaks, gives advice, but no one takes him seriously, neither in Parliament, nor outside. ‘ Athawale had asked the Shiv Sena to form an alliance with the BJP again to form the government in Maharashtra and also suggested a formula for power sharing between the two parties.



Pawar said on Fadnavis-Raut meeting, no need for my comment

To a question regarding the meeting between Fadnavis and Raut, Pawar said, “When Raut interviewed me (for Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana), he announced that he would interview Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Raut has clarified that he will interview BJP leaders. I don’t think any comment is needed. Pawar said that Fadnavis will be interviewed and published but it will not have any impact on the politics of the state.