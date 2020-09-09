In the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, now the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, has also been entered. He has made a scathing attack on the BJP for the Bihar election on the pretext of Sushant. In a series of tweets one after another, Adhir Ranjan said that BJP has made the actor of the country a Bihari actor for his own benefit. In his tweet, he also sided with Riya Chakraborty, calling him a Bengali Brahmin.In a tweet made on Wednesday evening, Adhir Ranjan said that famous star Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor, BJP turned him into a Bihari actor for the benefit of the election. He further stated that Riya Chakraborty neither incited suicide nor murder. He also did not commit any economic crime. His arrest under the ADPS Act is wrong.

He also targeted the CBI, ED and Narcotics Control Bureau. In the next tweet, he said that central agencies have played a big role to please their political masters. After churning the ocean, they have discovered drugs instead of nectar. Still he is searching for the killer in the dark.

Riya favors calling Bengali

He took the side of Riya saying that his father is a former military officer who served the nation. Riya is a Bengali Brahmin woman. Doing justice to actor Sushant Rajput should not be justice for Bihari. Riya Chakraborty’s father is also entitled to seek justice for his children. Justice for all is one of the core principles of our Constitution. He also questioned the media trial of the case.