Mumbai. A month has been completed for CBI investigation in Sushant case. In this one month, the CBI had to investigate whether Sushant Singh had committed suicide or whether he had been murdered. If he has committed suicide, then who instigated him and if he is murdered, then who are the killers. Let’s take a look at what the CBI has done under its investigation in the last month.

Investigation started from 21 August

The 10-member team of CBI reached Mumbai on 21 August. This team was led by SP rank officer Nupur Prasad. This team first met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe. Trimukhe is the DCP of the zone under whose jurisdiction Bandra Police Station comes. The Bandra Police Station was investigating the death of Sushant Singh. The team members took statements of the Mumbai Police officials involved in Sushant’s investigation. Also, the material collected from the room where Sushant’s corpse was found. With this, the Mumbai Police also obtained the statements of the people whose statements were recorded.

Inquiries with people associated with Sushant

After this, the CBI team focused on the date of June 14, the day Sushant died. The CBI team visited Sushant’s house and inspected the forensic team and tried to know how Sushant would have died. Whatever people were present in the house at that time, such as his servants Dipesh, Neeraj as well as Siddharth Pithani, were questioned several times by the CBI. Neetu Singh, who is the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and was the first person to reach her room from outside after Sushant’s death, was also questioned.

Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s house manager, was also questioned. The statement of the key that broke the lock of Prashant’s house was also taken. The CBI then summoned the staff of the Waterstone resort where the Sushant and Riya Chakraborty stayed after returning from the Europe Tour. Healing process was also done at Sushant in this resort.

Riya Chakraborty’s family also in a grip

As the CBI investigation progressed, Riya Chakraborty and his family also came under the scanner. Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty and mother four of these people were called by the CBI and questioned for hours.

Psychiatrists were also called to whom Sushant had gone for treatment. One of these prominent names was Healer Swelling Walker. When the CBI investigation went ahead, the financial angle was also investigated. Sushant’s accountant Rajat Mewati was called for questioning. The officers of the banks in which Sushant and Riya had accounts, were also called for questioning. In the FIR lodged by Patna Police with Sushant’s family, there was an allegation that Riya’s family had misappropriated the money.

Riya accused, responsible for the murder of Sushant

Meanwhile, there was a new twist in the whole matter. Riya Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station and lodged an FIR. In the FIR, Riya said that her two sisters are responsible for Sushant’s death. Who obtained illegal prescription from a doctor in Delhi and gave medicines to Sushant. Riya Chakraborty alleges that Sushant Singh Rajput became a poisonous cocktail due to the drugs and drugs given to her by sisters, which led to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Supreme Court in its order made it clear that any investigation related to Sushant’s death will be carried out by the CBI, so when Ria Chakraborty lodged an FIR at the Bandra Police Station, the FIR was handed over to the CBI. Now the CBI is investigating the allegations leveled on Riya Chakraborty.

The CBI is still investigating that in the meantime, a separate investigation agency NCB came into action and arrested Riya and her brother Shouvik. Now wait for when the CBI completes its investigation and reaches a conclusion.

