The suspects have been divided into nine categories The CBI handbook explains the methods of interviewing and interrogation of suspects. Top officials had prepared this handbook – ‘Scientific Interview and Intervention Technique’ for juniors after a long experience. It was compiled at Ghaziabad Academy of CBI and released in 2018. In this document, the suspects are divided into nine different categories. For example, the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar to Mumbai blasts also includes white-collar criminals like Abu Salem and Nirav Modi. These categories range from Accidental, Criminal, Psychopath to White-collar criminal.

CBI is soft on first time people According to the handbook, the CBI is soft against those who commit crimes for the first time and those who are angry. Officers adopt ’emotional approach’ during interrogation. That is, they become the well wishers of the culprit and then provoke the secret from him. This approach may have been adopted initially with Riya Chakraborty, the main accused in the Sushant case. He has no criminal record.

CBI emphasizes more on hearing During interrogation, the CBI officers take notice of every word and emotion of the suspect. This is the name of a whole chapter in the handbook. From body language to communication techniques, the CBI keeps an eye on it.

CBI keeps focus on criminal psychology The CBI Handbook also has an interrogation model of lawyers. Which emphasizes the ability to conduct psychological interviews within the interrogating officer. According to this, it is very difficult to read the mind of a human being, but the investigation proceeds from this.

No use of third degree at all There are many ways to strictly question suspects in the CBI handbook but no third degree permit. The handbook clearly states that no torture should be done.

CBI is investigating the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI interrogates all the staff members from their staff in front of them every day. Rita Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty (Showik Chakraborty) as well as flatmate Siddharth Pithani (Siddharth Pithani) have been questioned for a long time. In the last 3 days, 26 hours of questions and answers were done from Riya. He has to be questioned even today. The way the top investment agency works in the country is completely different from the style of the police. According to which level the criminal is in front of, the CBI decides how to inquire. His handbook gives all the details of how to proceed in the investigation process. Let us understand how CBI works.