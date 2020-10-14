In the case, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the money laundering angle. The ED has questioned many people in this regard. According to the latest reports, on Wednesday, the ED raided director Dinesh Vijan’s home and office. Sushant worked in Dinesh’s film ‘Rabta’.

The transaction of the film was surrounded by questions

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has not been revealed yet. The CBI is investigating in this case. The NCB has made several arrests. Meanwhile, news is coming that the ED has conducted a search operation in the home and office of Dinesh Vijan, the director of the film ‘Rabta’. Transactions of this film were being questioned. It is being told that the authorities have taken some documents from Dinesh. There are reports that apart from ‘Raabta’, Sushant and Dinesh were talked about another film. That film could not be made. The ED has questioned Dinesh for 8 hours in September regarding payments.

The family was suspicious of Sushant’s money manipulation

The film also starred Kirti Senan with Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s family suspects a malfunction in his account. After this, ED also joined this investigation. Till now, the investigating agency has not received any major transaction manipulation from Sushant’s account.