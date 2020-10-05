Apart from CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In fact, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, in his complaint lodged in Patna, had accused Riya Chakraborty and his family of embezzling Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account. Now, if sources are to be believed, nothing suspicious has come to light in the ED investigation.

No suspicious transactions surfaced

According to the report by our colleague ‘Mumbai Mirror’, ED sources investigating the Sushant case say that no suspicious transactions have come to light in this case. The ED also believes that Sushant’s family did not have any specific information about his deposits and properties. The ED has been investigating Sushant’s bank accounts and his financial activities for the last 2 months. In the Sushant case, even after investigating from the angle of money laundering, no such transactions have come before the ED. However, ED team is still investigating some minor transactions from Sushant’s account.

Sushant’s father’s allegations could not be proved

On July 25, Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Riya Chakraborty and his family in Patna alleging fraud and embezzlement. It was only after this that the ED started investigating the case from the money laundering angle. Sushant’s father KK Singh had alleged that Riya and others were using his son’s money for his own benefit. In the same complaint, KK Singh alleged that Sushant had Rs 17 crore in an account, out of which 15 crore was transferred within a year. ED source told the Mirror that nothing has been revealed in the investigation so far, which Sushant’s father had alleged in his complaint. However the investigation of the case is still ongoing. The source also said that it seems that Sushant’s family did not really know much about his finances and his financial activity.

Riya did not have any major transaction from Sushant’s account

However, the source has said that investigation has revealed that Sushant paid Rs 2.78 crore from his account to pay taxes including GST. He has also told that information about some small amounts which have disappeared from Sushant’s account has not been revealed as to where, whom, how and why that amount has gone. The source has also clarified that there has been no direct major transaction from Sushant’s account to Riya Chakraborty’s account. However, in the ED investigation, drug chat was definitely revealed after which NCB started investigating this case from the angle of drugs.

