Sushant case: Ramdas Athawale said on investigation of new drugs angle?
Although both of them have praised the Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation, but the CBI has expressed great disappointment over the investigation. Earlier, Vikas Singh, lawyer for Sushant’s family, also expressed displeasure over the delay in the CBI’s investigation. Vikas Singh also said that the investigation into Sushant’s death is going in the wrong direction and the entire focus has shifted to the investigation of NCB’s drug case.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family feels investigation is going in a different direction: lawyer Vikas Singh
Explain that the CBI is now waiting for the report of AIIMS’s forensic team in Sushant’s case. This team is investigating Sushant’s viscera and atopsy. On the basis of the report of this investigation, the direction of CBI investigation will be decided. It is believed that CBI will file a closure report in the case if the cause of Sushant’s death is said to be suicide.
Jaya Saha met Sushant in March, also told NCB about the direction
.
Leave a Reply