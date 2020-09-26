His family, friends and fans have not recovered yet from the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Immediately after his death, there has been a campaign on social media. Now a former staff member and friend of Sushant has decided to go on hunger strike from 2 October to mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. They allege that the CBI is delaying its investigation.

According to a TV report, Sushant’s friend Ganesh Hivarkar and his staff member Ankit Acharya have decided to go on a token hunger strike soon to get justice in the case. He has said that he does not want the case to go in a different direction and the CBI should complete its investigation on the case soon.

Although both of them have praised the Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation, but the CBI has expressed great disappointment over the investigation. Earlier, Vikas Singh, lawyer for Sushant’s family, also expressed displeasure over the delay in the CBI’s investigation. Vikas Singh also said that the investigation into Sushant’s death is going in the wrong direction and the entire focus has shifted to the investigation of NCB’s drug case.

Explain that the CBI is now waiting for the report of AIIMS’s forensic team in Sushant’s case. This team is investigating Sushant’s viscera and atopsy. On the basis of the report of this investigation, the direction of CBI investigation will be decided. It is believed that CBI will file a closure report in the case if the cause of Sushant’s death is said to be suicide.