In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI has been collecting information for the last several days. The NCB is investigating the case with drugs and has made several arrests. His cook Neeraj, who is considered an important witness in the Sushant case, has now appeared and he has made many important revelations in exclusive talks with our partner channel Times Now. Neeraj had been missing for a long time and many reports claimed that he had escaped but now he has come forward and he has told that he is currently at his home in Delhi.

‘Didn’t see Sushant sir after 8 in the morning’

In a video call, Neeraj told that he would soon return to Mumbai and said that neither he has run away nor he is a murderer. Neeraj is an important witness in the case and was present at Sushant’s house on the day of the incident. Talking about the incident of that day, he said, ‘I gave water to Sushant in the morning while juice was given by Keshav. Around 8 in the morning I met Sushant sir for the last time. Sir then went into the room and did not come out. ‘

Sushant was in tension since 8th

Was Sushant upset over leaving Riya’s house? In response to this, Neeraj said that Sushant was not too upset but after 8th, he was in a little tension. Let me tell you that Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide on the night of 8-9 June. Neeraj also told that Sushant was feeling a little sick for the last few days. Neeraj also told that Sushant never shared his personal things with the house staff.



‘Sushant used to take ganja’

Neeraj has clearly stated in the conversation that he has no knowledge about any particular drugs but has said so much that Sushant used to take Ganja. Neeraj further revealed that Ganja used to bring Samuel Miranda and Shouvik Chakraborty for Sushant. Let us tell you that NCB has already arrested Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant for possession and supply of drugs.

‘No party held on 13th, Riya did not come’

In many reports, it is being claimed that there was a party on the 13th on Sushant’s house and perhaps Riya Chakraborty also reached her house. However, Neeraj has clearly stated in his statement that neither on 13th date anyone came to meet Sushant nor there was any kind of party at home.