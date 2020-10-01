CBI is investigating how he died. According to the latest report, the statement of Sushant’s flatment will be recorded under section 164 of the CrPC. Please tell that Pithani was present there at the time of Sushant’s death. His statement is very important and this step of CBI is being considered very important.

Siddharth Pithani will not be able to turn around now

The CBI has questioned Siddharth Pithani, the most important witness in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, for a long time. According to the report of our colleague Times Now, the investigating agency has now decided to record Pithani’s statement under section 164 so that it can be produced in the court. It is being told that the CBI wants to prepare a strong case so that the case can be raised in the court. There were reports that Siddharth Pithani has reversed his statement many times but after recording the statement under section 164, he will not be able to reverse it. Therefore, this step of CBI is being considered very important.

Siddharth Pithani was at home at the time of death

Seeing Sushant’s room locked, it was Siddharth Pithani who called Chabiwale and also informed Sushant’s sister. In this case, Siddharth Pithani is also under suspicion. Sushant’s family also alleged that Siddharth was with the family first and then started saying that the family is under pressure to give a statement on him.